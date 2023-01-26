Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Marc C. Sortman, current Loyalsock Township Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for County Commissioner in the May primary election. He is currently serving his third term as Township Supervisor, and was elected to the Chairman position by his peers.

In his professional life, Sortman is the local representative for Tyoga Container Corporation. With over 30 years of business experience, he prefers to treat the township board like a business rather than a government. Likewise, he intends to treat the county like a business, rather than a "tax-and-spend" government, if elected as Commissioner.

One of Sortman's proudest accomplishments as Township Supervisor is helping to lower property taxes twice. His voting record also includes numerous initiatives to control spending and growth of the local government while offering new services without adding taxes. Since his original election in 2009, Sortman has overseen both business and housing growth.

Another prominent action was creating 16 safety conditions for the area's first natural gas well pad. The conditions allowed the well to operate within the township, earning tax revenue for Loyalsock while prioritizing the wellness of residents.

Sortman, in addition to his local government and business positions, serves on advisory boards for the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania and Hope Enterprise's Maxwork. He was also a founding board member of Angelina's Song.

Sortman is a resident of Sheridan Street and lives with his wife, Jamie, and their two children, Neve and Preston. The family attends St. Ann's Catholic Church.

Marc Sortman’s campaign committee, Friends of Marc Sortman, consists of Honorary Chairperson Carol Sides, Chairperson Paul Nyman, Treasurer Donita Roadarmel, and Finance Committee Chairperson Jamie Sortman.

