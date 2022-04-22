Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Board of Elections is notifying the public that two political advocacy groups, the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI) will be mailing voter registration applications and/or mail-in ballot applications directly to Pennsylvania residents. The mailings are expected to arrive at residences around April 25.

The Board of Elections advises that the mailings are not affiliated with or endorsed by the Board. The organizations that sent the mailings are responsible for their contents, including any mailings that have incorrect information.

Residents who have received letters from either of these organizations can opt out of the mailing list by finding a code at the bottom of the letter or emailing it.

Residents may also ask to be removed from mailing lists by calling VPC at (866) 377-7304 or CVI at (877) 203-6551.

