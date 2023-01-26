Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Due to ongoing roof construction at Greenview Alliance Church, voters from Loyalsock Township's 7th Precinct will need to vote at an alternate location. The change is expected to impact the May 16 Municipal Primary and the Nov. 7 Municipal Election.

The temporary polling place will be located at Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church, 1305 Northway Road. Signs will be installed at Greenview Alliance Church and St. Ann Church to remind voters of the change.

The Lycoming County Board of Elections is also mailing letters to all affected households to notify residents of the change.

Questions may be directed to the Office of Voter Services at (570) 327-2267.

