May 16 marked the 2023 Pennsylvania Primary election.
In the northcentral Pa. 12-county region, roughly 30% of voters turned out to cast their votes in the primary.
According to the Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, counties received about 788,000 mail ballot applications for the primary — nearly 708,000 applications for no-excuse mail-in ballots and 80,000 applications for absentee ballots.
Pennsylvanians also voted in-person Wednesday, turning out at more than 9,000 polling places across 67 counties. Final voter turnout numbers will be available in several days, after all eligible votes have been counted, according to the state.
Find highlights of major races and county-wide results in the links below.
Lycoming County — voter turnout: 31.21%
Judge
- Ryan Garder 31% (D); 43% (R)
- William Carlucci 31% D); 37% (R)
- Andrea Pulizzi 38% (D); 19% (R)
Commissioner
- Mark Mussina (D) 33%
- Denitra Moffett (D) 27%
- Scott Metzger (R) 42%
- Marc Sortman (R) 31%
Register
- Dave Huffman (R) 54%
- Holly Thorne (R) 46%
Potter County — voter turnout: 41.63%
Bradford County — voter turnout: 32.16%
District Attorney
- Richard Wilson (R) 76%
- James Nasatka (R) 24%
Commissioner
- Zachary Gates (D) 44%
- Kim Pitcher (D) 34%
- Daryl Miller (R) 42%
- Doug McLinko (R) 42%
Tioga County — voter turnout: 35.11%
Commissioner
- Sam VanLoon (R) 25%
- Rebecca Dressler (R) 27%
Centre County — voter turnout: 29.73%
Judge
- Julia Rater 52% (D); 85% (R)
- Gopal Balachandran 48% (D); 15% (R)
Clinton County — voter turnout: 31.87%
Commissioner
- James Russo (R) 31%
- Jeffrey Snyder (R) 30%
Union County — voter turnout: 25.19%
District Attorney
- Robyn Zenzinger (R) 54%
- Brian Kerstetter (R) 46%
Snyder County — voter turnout: 32.21%
Northumberland County — voter turnout: 28.75%
Commissioner
- Samuel Schiccatano (R) 38%
- Joseph Klebon (R) 34%
Montour County — voter turnout: 25.01%
Commissioner
- Scott Lynn (R) 28%
- Rebecca Dressler (R) 27%
Columbia County — voter turnout: 26.45%
Commissioner
- Dean Brewer (R) 18%
- Randy Karschner (R) 18%