May 16 marked the 2023 Pennsylvania Primary election.

In the northcentral Pa. 12-county region, roughly 30% of voters turned out to cast their votes in the primary.

According to the Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, counties received about 788,000 mail ballot applications for the primary — nearly 708,000 applications for no-excuse mail-in ballots and 80,000 applications for absentee ballots.

Pennsylvanians also voted in-person Wednesday, turning out at more than 9,000 polling places across 67 counties. Final voter turnout numbers will be available in several days, after all eligible votes have been counted, according to the state.

Find highlights of major races and county-wide results in the links below.

Pennsylvania State Races

Lycoming County — voter turnout: 31.21%

Judge

Ryan Garder 31% (D); 43% (R)

William Carlucci 31% D); 37% (R)

Andrea Pulizzi 38% (D); 19% (R)

Commissioner

Mark Mussina (D) 33%

Denitra Moffett (D) 27%

Scott Metzger (R) 42%

Marc Sortman (R) 31%

Register

Dave Huffman (R) 54%

Holly Thorne (R) 46%

Potter County — voter turnout: 41.63%

Bradford County — voter turnout: 32.16%

District Attorney

Richard Wilson (R) 76%

James Nasatka (R) 24%

Commissioner

Zachary Gates (D) 44%

Kim Pitcher (D) 34%

Daryl Miller (R) 42%

Doug McLinko (R) 42%

Tioga County — voter turnout: 35.11%

Commissioner

Sam VanLoon (R) 25%

Rebecca Dressler (R) 27%

Centre County — voter turnout: 29.73%

Judge

Julia Rater 52% (D); 85% (R)

Gopal Balachandran 48% (D); 15% (R)

Clinton County — voter turnout: 31.87%

Commissioner

James Russo (R) 31%

Jeffrey Snyder (R) 30%

Sullivan County

Union County — voter turnout: 25.19%

District Attorney

Robyn Zenzinger (R) 54%

Brian Kerstetter (R) 46%

Snyder County — voter turnout: 32.21%

Northumberland County — voter turnout: 28.75%

Commissioner

Samuel Schiccatano (R) 38%

Joseph Klebon (R) 34%

Montour County — voter turnout: 25.01%

Commissioner

Scott Lynn (R) 28%

Rebecca Dressler (R) 27%

Columbia County — voter turnout: 26.45%

Commissioner

Dean Brewer (R) 18%

Randy Karschner (R) 18%

