Wellsboro, Pa. — This year’s Tioga County commissioner’s race is one of the biggest in recent memory with 10 candidates vying for three open seats.

With the impending retirement of commissioners Erick Coolidge and Roger Bunn, incumbent Mark Hamilton is running for a sixth term along with nine other candidates; two Democrats and eight Republicans.

The ten candidates are:

Mark Hamilton, R. of Mansfield

Shane Nickerson, D, of Blossburg

Joe Druetto, D, of Westfield

Marc Rice, R, of Wellsboro

Gary J. Wilson, R, of Middlebury Center

David Wilcox, R, of Tioga

Sam VanLoon, R, of Mansfield

Bill Meacham, R, of Welllsboro

Robin Adams, R, of Wellsboro

Marie Y. Seymour, R, of Mansfield

Nine out of the 10 candidates agreed to participate in a survey in a question-and-answer format, which follows.

Why do you want to be commissioner?

Adams: I want to help reshape policies that drive county-level decisions regarding how vulnerable populations are served including senior citizens, children, and those with behavioral health problems.

Druetto: I want to build a cohesive relationship between the courthouse and community and be an advocate for those residents who are struggling in Tioga County.

Nickerson: We need new leadership that will be good stewards of the county’s resources and focus on what brings us together rather than what tears us apart.

Rice: I am running for Commissioner to be a strong voice for the citizens of Tioga County and advocate for the needs of our communities.

Wilson: Our current commissioners did not stand up for individual freedoms and businesses that wanted to stay open during the pandemic.

VanLoon: I will bring my diverse background of work and life experience to serve the people of Tioga County as we begin a new era of leadership.

Wilcox: I want to be Commissioner because I am passionate about helping others and seeing Tioga County Improve. I am determined to see a better tomorrow for our children.

Meachem: I am interested in becoming a Commissioner for Tioga County to be involved in the future our of County. I believe it is time for a change in leadership.

Hamilton: I would like give guidance to and see projects currently underway finished. Simply put, I want to continue to serve my community with no personal agenda.

What do you think are the biggest issues facing Tioga County?

Adams: I believe the services provided by the County’s Department of Human Services can be improved. I also believe the property tax increase should be halted and spending on special projects stopped.

Druetto: The health and wellbeing of our residents. Having timely access to in-county drug rehabilitation and mental health services. Lack of affordable housing and public transportation.

Nickerson: The mental health and opioid epidemic; promoting economic growth and development; supporting Emergency Management Services; improving communication between citizens and local officials.

Rice: The biggest issue facing Tioga County is the drug, alcohol and mental health crisis and I will work to improve prevention services to break the tragic cycle of addiction.

Wilson: We need to combat the belief that the government is the answer to all our problems, while strengthening departments we need (law enforcement, emergency response, and infrastructure).

VanLoon: Growth of drug use and abuse, drug use education and awareness training, mental health services and programs across the county, deteriorating water and sewer facilities.

Wilcox: Our Economy, First Responders, Drug Addiction, Farmers and prosecution of drug dealers.

Meachem: Probable future tax increases burdening elderly, loss of businesses, high crime and influx of drugs, decline of emergency services, constant threat against our second amendment rights.

Hamilton: Assuring sound fiscal management, overall community health, educating and connecting workforce with family sustaining jobs, enhancing public safety, finding new ways to combat mental health and the drug abuse crisis.

Can you become part of the commissioner’s team to work together with the other commissioners to resolve those issues?

Adams: Yes! I am looking forward to working with other commissioners and staff. I believe each will have different areas of interest and expertise that can benefit all.

Druetto: Yes, being a 35-year life member of the fire department and working 16 years in mid-level management I’ve developed skills necessary for working together to achieve common goals.

Nickerson: Absolutely! I look forward to working with anybody in the courthouse and beyond. It takes us all to solve the issues we face, not just three people.

Rice: I look forward to working together with a new board of Commissioners to improve Tioga County and bring meaningful change to our community.

Wilson: I have been in plenty of different leadership roles. One thing I know is you have to play the cards you're dealt. Working with people can be rewarding if you have the patience.

VanLoon: Over my 22 plus years of military service I have proven I am able to work with others from differing backgrounds for a common goal.

Wilcox: Absolutely, 3 minds are better than 1!

Meachem: I would work as a team with commissioners to solve issues. Throughout my life I have worked as a team member to provide the best service possible.

Hamilton: Absolutely! I believe it will be essential to communicate State and Federal contacts, history, and general operating knowledge with whoever the new Commissioners may be.

How would you improve county government for the people of Tioga County?

Adams: I will improve communications and citizen engagement. I will elevate the voices of citizens in outlying communities who feel disjointed from the county seat of Wellsboro.

Druetto: I would improve transparency of funds and improve County employees’ morale and retention so the employees can give the best service possible to our residents.

Nickerson: The best thing we can do is improve our communication, not only so that citizens know what is going on, but so citizens know they are being heard.

Rice: I would improve County government by managing the County efficiently to maintain a balanced budget and improve communications with the public.

Wilson: Reduce taxes and regulations where we can, come down hard on drug deals and sex offenders, and encourage self-government, not the nanny state.

VanLoon: Budget accountability is key; using the zero-balance system would require each department to essentially re-apply and prove the need for their requested budget yearly.

Wilcox: I will make it a priority to work with all municipalities and Boroughs to improve code and zoning laws in a manner that will promote growth.

Meachem: By listening to the peoples’ needs, being transparent and being fiscally responsible with the Tioga County taxpayers’ money.

Hamilton: I believe it is time for the county to find ways to provide more accurate information to the digital generation. This could include streaming our meetings as well as other media ventures.

Why should people vote for you?

Adams: I will seek input from all interested citizens. I believe in term limits and, if elected, I will only serve two terms.

Druetto: I am an open minded, honest and hardworking candidate who brings the correct skill set and a fresh perspective to county government.

Rice: Tioga County residents should vote for me to put my passion and experience in County government to work for them to improve Tioga County by advocating for the needs of our communities.

Nickerson: My decisions start with my motives. I believe with good motives; you have good outcomes. I plan on making our communities the reference point for my decisions.

Wilson: I have experience in multi-million-dollar budgets and leadership. I filter my decisions through principle, not emotion. Those principles are Christian, Conservative, Constitutionalist, and Patriots that loves God, family, and country.

VanLoon: I will represent all the people from Tioga County, listening to their needs and concerns to make informed budget decisions and advocate for wanted change.

Wilcox: I am passionate and truly care about the residents of Tioga County. I have a bachelor’s degree in business and political experience as Mayor. Transparency with residents is a priority!

Meachem: I am invested in the future of Tioga County and making it a better, safer place for our people to live.

Hamilton: Trust: finding the truth in the several sides of issues; Experience: in managing balanced budgets with no tax increase for 13 years; Vision: Decisions based on' what will this do for future generations?

The primary is May 16. To see who is on the ballot in Tioga County, click here.

