Selinsgrove, Pa. — Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch is running for judge in the Court of Common Pleas 17th Judicial District in Union and Snyder counties.

The seat would be replacing Senior Judge Michael H. Sholley, who retired recently from the role of President Judge for Union and Snyder counties.

Piecuch, a Republican, has served as Snyder County’s District Attorney for 12 years. He has been a practicing attorney for 25 years and serves as president of the Union-Snyder County Bar Association and is a former president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.

Piecuch also is on the Snyder County Criminal Justice Advisory Board and previously chaired the Union-Snyder Opioid Coalition. Additionally, Piecuch is a former adjunct professor at Widener University School of Law and guest lecturer at Susquehanna University.

“As a prosecutor and Snyder County’s chief law enforcement officer, I have earned a reputation for keeping our communities safe and vigorously defending the rule of law,” Piechuch said in a candidacy announcement. “As a judge, I will bring my conservative judicial philosophy to the bench while serving the people of Union and Snyder Counties with integrity and fairness.”

Piecuch was appointed as Snyder County District Attorney in 2010. He was subsequently elected by the voters in 2011, 2015, and 2019.

Piecuch is actively involved in the local community, volunteering for many organizations. Among them are the Snyder County Coalition for Kids; the Summer Seals Day Camp; the Selinsgrove Rotary Club; the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation; the Selinsgrove Athletic Council; Selinsgrove Meals for Seals; Susquehanna Valley United Way; and many area youth sports programs.

Piecuch earned degrees from Franklin and Marshall College and Albany Law School. He lives in Penn Township with his wife, Stacey, and three children. The family attends Sharon Lutheran Church in Selinsgrove.

The Primary Election is May 16 and the General Election is November 8.

