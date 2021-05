May 18 marked the 2021 Pennsylvania Primary election. Nearly 32% of Lycoming County’s registered voters either turned out to the polls or sent in mail-in ballots, On the PULSE reported.

Find county-wide results in the links below.

Pennsylvania State Races

Lycoming County

Potter County

Bradford County

Tioga County

Centre County

Clinton County

Sullivan County

Union County

Snyder County

Northumberland County

Montour County

Columbia County