No neo-Nazi rally will be in Brandon Park this summer, so long as the city does not issue any event permits.

The Nationalist Socialist Movement, the neo-Nazi organization planning the rally, rescheduled a rally it planned for April 18 for mid-July. The NSM "commander," its Florida-based spokesman Burt Colucci, says it will sue the city and might have the event anyway if other events are allowed at the same time.

In an email sent to Colucci, city codes administrator Joseph Gerardi said the city will not be issuing any new event permits and will be refunding canceled ones, due to COVID-19.

"I can assure you 150% that if we get down to the week before the proposed event and the rest of the country is open, this will cause a huge problem," Colucci responded to Gerardi in an email he provided to NorthcentralPa.com. At that point I will have absolutely no choice but to take the City of Williamsport to Court for violation of the First Amendment or just drop in unannounced with no notice to the city whatsoever via a walking picket."

"The NSM and myself prefer to do the event and coordinate with Chief Hagan so we can say what we have to say and leave without incident," Colucci continued. "The alternative looks like Antifascist's will violently try to exercise their rights by stepping all over ours."

