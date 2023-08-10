Montgomery, Pa. — Visitors from Centre and Sullivan counties descended upon Staggert’s Grove in Montgomery on Sunday for a picnic to motivate approximately 60 members of Lycoming County’s Democratic Committee.

Williamsport Mayor Derek J. Slaughter, without a Republican opponent for a second term, took note of the unusual circumstances surrounding his likely re-election.

“This doesn't mean we can be lazy,” he said. “We still have to knock on doors and let people know about the good work we've been doing.”

The city’s first Black mayor, Slaughter is the first Democrat since 1992 to hold that office.

Elected in 2019, Slaughter outlined achievements of his administration in areas of finance, public safety, and numerous city infrastructure improvements, including recreational improvements in many of the city's parks.

Recently, the city finalized an agreement with Lycoming College for the lease of the Brandon Park Senior baseball field, which comes with a million-dollar investment from the College.

The levee project, he said, “is moving along” and work should start “very, very soon. We have $100 million in economic development taking place, or about to take place,” he added.

Touting a “good relationship” with Gov. Josh Shapiro, Slaughter said the new Democratic governor may visit soon to “see the good things happening in Williamsport.” Slaughter urged people, “tell your friends and family to get registered to vote” for the November 7 election.

Williamsport city council member Jon Mackey is seeking a second term, and Councilwoman Liz Miele is seeking election for city controller against incumbent Republican Peg Woodring.

County commissioner

By law, there must be one “minority commissioner,” meaning one Republican, Democrat, or other party. Democrats Mark Mussina and Denitra Moffett face Republican challengers Scott Metzger, the incumbent Republican and chairman, and Marc Sortman of Loyalsock, for control over county government.

A former Army logistics specialist, Moffett is the first-known Black candidate for Lycoming County commissioner and the Lycoming Women Democrats president. “I’ve always been that woman of color in the room,” she said. “That doesn't frighten me.” She was a single mother, who put herself through college, and served in the military. “I understand the struggles people have to go through,” Moffett added. “Some elected officials don’t know.”

Mussina won the Democratic primary in May. A local businessman and realtor, he was born and raised in Lycoming County. He spoke about bipartisanship, saying, "Ninety-five percent of the things commissioners do have nothing to do with political party. Most people are tired of the fighting between the right and the left. On the local level, most people want elected officials to work together to make our area better."

State Democrats

National and state Democrat parties made mistakes, and took rural America for granted, explained Dianne Gregg, P.a. Democrats Rural Director. “The party is correcting that error,” she said. While rural communities statistically vote Republican, Gregg said despite that, math favors Democrats electorally at the state-level. “If [Lycoming County] can get five percent more, we can’t lose.”

Representing Judge Dan McCaffery, state Supreme Court candidate, Laura Shadle told attendees not to forget that many important issues to voters, such as a woman’s right to choose, are now decided by judges. “Everything is going back to the state courts,” said Shadle, of Centre County. Electing “good judges” on the right side of the law, she added, “secure our rights and freedoms in Pennsylvania.”

Slaughter spoke for Judge Timika Lane, Commonwealth Court candidate, whith whom he served on the Pa. Commission on Crime and Delinquency. He reiterated that many issues, including abortion-related, are now decided by state courts and again urged people to get registered to vote on November 7.

Pennsylvania residents not yet registered to vote can do so here.

