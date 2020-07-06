The Lycoming County Commissioners are debating whether or not they'll pay for a closed captioning service that would make their meetings accessible to people with hearing loss.

Commissioner Rick Mirabito argued in favor of equal access in the form of live closed captioning, pointing out that a federal judge likely would require it.

"I think it would behoove us to do the right thing," Mirabito said. "Yeah, we haven't been doing it for years but it doesn't mean we should keep doing what's not the right thing."

The commissioners began live-streaming their meetings without closed captions last fall.

"Since that time, COVID has hit. We restricted attendance of the public and allowed commentary via YouTube. Through that process, we had some folks bring up the need for closed captioning services on the live stream," Lycoming County Director of Information Services Jerry Kennedy said.

Kennedy reviewed closed captioning options ranging in price and accuracy:

- Free, auto-generated YouTube captions that cannot be live-streamed and will contain errors, Kennedy said. YouTube captions do not identify speakers, making it difficult to know who's saying what.

- $3,600 per year for Box Cast, realtime auto-generated captions that will contain errors, Kennedy said. During a test-run, speech at the podium was inaccurately captioned as vulgarities. Box Cast does not identify speakers.

- $10,000 to $24,000 per year for Archive Captioning, realtime human-generated captions with a 95% accuracy rate and speaker identification. The cost would depend on the length and frequency of the meetings, Kennedy said.

Commissioner Mirabito voiced favor for Archive Captioning, the service requested by a local disability advocacy group.

Scott Metzger and Tony Mussare voiced favor for the free option: pre-recording meetings and uploading them to YouTube after the fact.

"A couple hundred dollars is one thing but thousands of dollars is another. I would vote in favor of discontinuing the (live) video...just tape it and send it to YouTube," Mussare said.

Misty Dion, CEO of the Center for Independent Living in Williamsport, said that transparency will suffer if the commissioners don't livestream their meetings.

Dion claims the commissioners edited a recording of a public meeting to remove contentious quotes prior to posting the video to YouTube.

Mirabito acknowledged something seemed amiss with one of the recordings.

"I’m reluctant to use the word editing but it’s definitely stopped and restarted and there appears to be material missing," Mirabito said.

Kennedy, the one in charge of posting the meeting videos to YouTube, did not return a call requesting comment.

Mirabito said that if public meeting videos had been altered it would "absolutely" be unethical.

"That would be a breach of our confidence with the public that when we say we live stream something we live stream it in its entirety," Mirabito said "If it was done, it was not done with my permission, let’s put it that way."

"I don’t edit anything and I would never ask for anything to be edited," Metzger said when asked about the allegedly altered video. “Yes, it’d be wrong.”

Metzger acknowledged that "accuracy is the most important thing" when broadcasting public meetings but indicated that he would've voted against paying for captioning.

"It was voted on last year...I saw both sides of the argument back a year ago so more people could watch it but I also saw the cost of it: $2,000. Personally, if I would've been on the board at the time, I would have voted against it," Metzger said.

Metzger added that people can always call him to discuss an issue.

But the commissioners don't list a TTY, relay service or videophone number.

Mirabito suggested it was hypocritical to approve $10,000 for patio furniture at White Deer Golf Course but deny an expenditure to provide access to people with hearing loss.

"I think that a federal judge would tell us that you people have the right to spend your $10,000 on patio furniture for the golf course but you also have a legal obligation to spend your $10-24,000 on allowing people who can't hear to participate," Mirabito said.

There is not yet a formal motion on the floor regarding the captioning issue but the commissioners actively are discussing.

The City of Williamsport already is in the hot seat for allegedly failing to provide equal access to people with mobility limitations.

In December, the U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to the city notifying it of a complaint “that the City of Williamsport fails to provide equal access to its programs, services, and activities. The complaint alleges, among other things, that individuals with disabilities cannot access the public buildings of the City.”

