The 2021 May Primary vote doesn't determine the presidency or other national figures you'll see regularly on T.V. Local leadership, however, is at stake

From borough mayors to school board directors, township supervisors, and law enforcement officials, your local elected officials make decisions that impact you and your family every day.

Magesterial District Judge

Magisterial district judges issues arrest and search warrants, and also emergency protection orders when the county courthouse is closed. They oversee arraignments, set bail, and hold criminal preliminary hearings.

County Sheriff

The sheriff's office is responsible for carrying out the orders of the Court to enforce Injunctions, serve warrants, the service of Out of County* Protection From Abuse Orders, Writs of Summons and Complaints, Subpoenas, and Writs of Attachment / Garnishments.

City Council

Council members are tasked with representing the interests of their constituents. In addition to proposing, passing, and ratifying laws and ordinances, city councils manage budgets and investigate city agencies when necessary.

School Board Directors

Pennsylvania school boards are required to: Adopt courses of study in consultation with the superintendent. Establish the length of the school term, adopt textbooks, and adopt the annual budget. Elect superintendents and hire necessary employees.

Borough Mayor

The Borough code authorizes the mayor to preserve order, enforce ordinances and resolutions, remove nuisances, exact a faithful performance of the officers appointed, and perform such duties as assigned by law or ordinance. In preserving order, he or she directs the activities of the police department.

Township Supervisor

Townships of the second class are governed by a board of supervisors, elected at large by the electorate of the whole township for overlapping six-year terms. The number of supervisors can be increased to five by referendum. Townships of the first class, by contrast, have a board of commissioners.

Constable

Pennsylvania constables have the right in Pennsylvania to arrest by warrant and to conduct warrantless arrests for felonies and breaches of the peace, including warrantless arrests for felony violations of the drug laws.

Tax Collector

Elected or appointed municipal collectors are typically responsible for collecting county, municipal, and school district property taxes.

Auditor

The auditor examines the accounting records and accounting practices of the organization or agency under review to enable him to give an informed opinion on the balance sheet and the statement of revenues and expenditures prepared from the books and records.

Judges of the Commonwealth Court

Cases heard by the Commonwealth Court are generally determined by what the case is about, and the identity of the parties to the lawsuit. This is a different way of determining the type of case heard by an appellate court than in other states, where the distinction is usually between civil matters and criminal matters.

Judges of the Superior Court

The Superior Court hears appeals in criminal and most civil cases from the Courts of Common Pleas and on matters involving children and families. Although different panels of three judges may sit to hear appeals, there is only one Superior Court.

Justice of the Supreme Court

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is the state's court of last resort and has seven judgeships. The current chief of the court is Thomas Saylor. The court was established by the Pennsylvania Provincial Assembly in 1722 as a successor to the Provincial Court established in 1684. It is the oldest appellate court in the United States.

Constitutional amendments

Voters are being asked to approve or deny changes to the commonwealth’s constitution, addressing issues from a governor’s emergency powers, to race equality.

All voters, regardless of political affiliation, will be able to vote on four proposed changes to the state constitution, a result of many events from the past year.

This means registered Independents, members of the Green party, Republicans, Democrats; all are able to have their say this election on these questions.

