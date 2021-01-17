Harrisburg, Pa. – Following the insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, state Rep. Scott Conklin announced plans to introduce a resolution to honor members of the U.S. Capitol Police.

“On January 6, our nation’s Capitol came under attack, and the intent of those who took part in the insurrection focused on hurting, maiming, and possibly kidnapping or killing legislators, executive branch officials and staff within the entire Capitol Complex,” Conklin said. “These brave men and women not only protected our sacred Capitol, but they were ready to lay down their lives in defense of our country, and as we know, one officer did die while answering the call. It’s only right that we take this opportunity to honor them for the work they do to keep all of us safe.”

More information on the resolution can be found at the following link: https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/Legis/CSM/showMemoPublic.cfm?chamber=H&SPick=20210&cosponId=34213.