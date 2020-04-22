The following is a statement from the Bradford County Commissioner's Office.

It is with very heavy hearts we share our sadness in the passing of our colleague Ed Bustin at the age of 59. This devoted friend, father, husband, and grandfather’s life was suddenly cut short on Sunday.

Ed was appointed Bradford County Commissioner to fulfill the term of Mark Smith in 2015, when Commissioner Smith resigned his position to work in the Governor’s office. Ed quickly become involved in the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, National Association of Counties, and many local boards and committees. In January 2020 he was sworn in to his 2nd full term as county commissioner.

Ed was passionate about his service to our county. His involvement in community service spans most of his adult life, from coaching soccer to his service as a first responder, firefighter and EMT. He was a dedicated and committed public servant whose advocacy for the most vulnerable populations was unwavering. Ed was always focused on helping others. He was a voice for the voiceless while involved with the programs to help the mentally ill and those with addiction.

Ed often was referred to as the voice of reason, the one who could quickly make others see the big picture and the details. He would share his opinion, even if it wasn’t popular. If he didn’t agree with you he always spoke his mind professionally and positively. He was a true leader, respected by his peers as well as his employees. His care and accomplishments will positively affect Bradford County for many years.

Ed took great pride in his family and especially his grandson. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Terry, his three sons and his grandson.

From the Bradford County coroner:

The cause of death was "Lethal Arrhythmia" due to "Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease". Manner of death was "Natural"

From the Bradford County Office of Elections.

In the coming days, President Judge Beirne will make a formal announcement on the matter. In the meantime, anyone who would like to be considered as a candidate may send a letter of interest and a resume for review to:

Honorable Judge Maureen Beirne

c\o Mary Corbin, Court Administrator

301 Main Street

Towanda, PA 18848

The appointee must be a member of the same political party as Commissioner Bustin and will be appointed for the remainder of his term, per section 501 of the County Code