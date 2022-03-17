Montoursville, Pa. -- Democrat Amanda Waldman is now in the running for U.S. Congress in the 9th District of Pennsylvania, a seat currently held by Republican Congressman Dan Meuser, who will run for re-election. The newly redrawn 12-county area includes Lycoming, Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Wyoming, western Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Lebanon, and northern Berks counties.

Born and raised on her family’s farm in Lycoming County, and now a single mother, Waldman values hard work. According to a release from Waldman's campaign, she wants to represent the experience of struggle: "to have experience making the choice between putting food on the table and paying the electric bill," stated the release.

Waldman maintains policy priorities, including protecting small farms; funding public education; prioritizing a living wage to fuel a better economy; providing affordable and accessible health care, especially veterans’ healthcare; and demanding better for rural communities.

“While working in Harrisburg for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, I saw firsthand just how dysfunctional our government can be,” Waldman said. “I’ve watched as people’s priorities were disregarded and common-sense legislation never even made it to a vote, making life harder for us in rural Pennsylvania.”

Learn more on Waldman's campaign website.



