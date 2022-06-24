On June 24, the United States Supreme Court voted in Dobbs v. Jackson to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling saying the Constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Elected officials across the Commonwealth issued statements on their stances regarding the reversal of the nearly 50-year ruling.

Senator Bob Casey:

“Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. And make no mistake—this is not the end goal, it’s just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro:

“While we expected we'd face this devastating ruling — this is a tragic day for our country, as a woman’s freedom to choose now depends on the state in which she lives. Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, but whether it remains legal depends entirely on who we elect as our next Governor.

“Our state Legislature is poised to pass a law banning abortion in Pennsylvania, and my extremist opponent Doug Mastriano would sign that bill into law as Governor. Mastriano wants to dictate how Pennsylvanians live their lives – he has said he wants to ban all abortion, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother, and that he wants to throw doctors and nurses in jail for providing reproductive health care. Mastriano wants to take away Pennsylvanians’ freedoms – the freedom to make decisions over your own body and the freedom to decide when and how to start a family.

“As Governor, I will veto any bill that restricts a woman’s right to choose. Our next Governor will decide whether abortion remains legal in our Commonwealth – I will defend the freedom of Pennsylvania women to make decisions over their own bodies.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey:

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance.”

Pa. House Republican Leaders:

Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) issued the following statement on the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling reestablishes the authority of states to regulate abortion. The ruling once again makes clear it is the authority of individual states to establish laws that are in the best interest of their residents.

“It is important to point out Pennsylvania’s Abortion Control Act remains in effect, and places firm restrictions on abortions in our Commonwealth including a ban on all late-term abortion procedures.

“This ruling presents a necessary opportunity to examine our existing abortion law, and discussions around possible changes are already underway.”

Pa. Congressman Fred Keller:

“Today’s historic decision ushers in a new era of prolife protections for the unborn not seen in half a century. I commend the Supreme Court for its fortitude—amid threats of attacks and harassment from the radical left—to make the right decision and return this issue back to the states where it belongs. Most importantly, this ruling invalidates Roe v. Wade which was wrongly decided nearly 50 years ago.

“Nothing is more important than life. Our Creator has a plan for every single one of us, and I will continue to fight in Congress against the left’s attempts to pass extreme legislation that allows for late-term abortions and taxpayer funded procedures.”

State Representative Austin Davis:

“I sit in the Pennsylvania General Assembly and have watched my Republican colleagues already pass bills to restrict abortion in Pennsylvania. The only reason those bills have failed to become law is because of the veto pen of our Democratic governor. [...]

“I will proudly stand next to Josh Shapiro as he vetoes that piece of legislation and let's be clear, this decision is especially dangerous for black women in Pennsylvania. Black maternal mortality is a crisis and this decision will only further that crisis. [...]

“Josh and I will always defend the right to choose, we will ensure abortion remains legal and safe here in Pennsylvania. That's literally what is at stake in this election.”

Breakdown of the vote

Justice Samuel Alito said that the 1973 Roe ruling "must be overruled" because they were "egregiously wrong," the arguments "exceptionally weak" and so "damaging" that they amounted to "an abuse of judicial authority."

Aligning with Alito on the opinion were Justice Clarence Thomas, appointed by the first President Bush, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, appointed by Trump.

Dissenting were Justices Stephen Breyer, appointed by President Clinton, and Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, appointed by President Obama.

Chief Justice Roberts, appointed by President George W. Bush, concurred in the judgment only, and would have limited the decision to upholding the Mississippi law at issue in the case, which banned abortions after 15 weeks, according to NPR.

