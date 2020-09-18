Greenville, S.C. -- On Monday, the Libertarian Party received confirmation that the campaign of Dr. Jo Jorgensen for president and Jeremy "Spike" Cohen for vice president has met all states' ballot-access requirements, according to party chair Joseph Bishop-Henchman. Because of this qualification, the Libertarian ticket will officially be on all 50 states' ballots, plus the ballot of the District of Columbia.

This is the fifth time that the Libertarian Party has succeeded in placing its presidential ticket on the ballot in every state, having done so in 1980, 1992, 1996, and 2016. No other alternative party has achieved universal ballot access in over 20 years.

The Libertarian Party had already earned ballot status in 35 states plus Washington, D.C. for this election based on the party's size and performance in past elections. In the remaining states, Libertarian candidates collected petition signatures from registered voters to be placed on ballots. Provisions vary between states, but only alternative parties such as the Libertarian and Green parties are required to petition for ballot access.

The challenge of collecting a sufficient amount of signatures increased as governors issued stay-at-home orders to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Jorgensen and Cohen campaigned in Pennsylvania and other key states to aid in collecting signatures. Speaking to supporters outside the State Board of Elections in Annapolis, Maryland, where Libertarians submitted their final signatures, Dr. Jorgensen remarked on the importance of ballot access:

“We’ve got two big-government candidates, and they both want to increase spending, they both want to take away your decision-making power, and neither one wants to bring the troops home. The only way to give every American another choice is for Libertarians to be on the ballot in all fifty states.”

The Libertarian Party platform advocates for free-market healthcare, a foreign policy of non-intervention, and an end to the War on Drugs.