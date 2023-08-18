Submitted August 17, 2023

Sometimes, taking an unpopular stand is an act of courage and heroism. Other times, it is the mark of a misguided fool. Representative Joe Hamm’s recent vote and his Aug. 12 op-ed entitled “Why I Voted No on Playground Bill”, is the latter.

Hamm’s op-ed was about HB 1173, a bipartisan playground bill that passed the House by a vote of 201 -1 on July 23rd, the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The reason Hamm gave for casting the lone dissenting vote is short on logic but long on its potential appeal to elected and appointed officials who fail to think through Hamm’s ill-advised logic.

Hamm extends municipal officials his sympathy, ticking off the struggles of local governments as they perform their duties of “road and bridge maintenance, stormwater infrastructure, equipment purchasing and upkeep, recruiting and retaining employees, and operating on a lean budget because of a small tax base.” He admits that “several municipalities in our area already have difficulty navigating the current grant application process” and states his belief that “a lot of them will place a higher priority on other tasks and projects and may even avoid applying for playground grants.”

In order to receive state money for playground construction and upgrades, local municipalities must apply for a grant from DCNR. This is nothing new. The grant application process is already in place. What HB 1173 does is allow DCNR to prioritize grant requests for playground projects that provide for the inclusion of children with disabilities. In other words, municipalities seeking taxpayer funds are asked to include ways for handicapped children to enjoy the playground alongside their able-bodied peers. It’s as simple as that. The existing grant program is unchanged except that it now includes disabled kids.

The fact that a local state representative was the only “NO” vote on a bipartisan and otherwise unanimous bill for playground inclusion hits near & dear to my heart. I lost my niece to childhood cancer at the age of 3. While she was in remission and using a walker, I had the honor of taking her to the playground. Being with other children brought such joy in spite of the fact that there was no equipment suitable for her special needs. I can only imagine her delight had there been even a single piece of playground equipment equipped for her use.

I applaud the 201 “YES” votes for HB 1173 and am saddened that the claim of “unanimous” was blocked by our local representative.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.