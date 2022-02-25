Harrisburg, Pa. - State legislators are opening up the conversation about energy independence at the state level following the Ukraine invasion and the resulting surge in oil prices.

Oil stocks saw a jump to over $105 a barrel, the highest value since 2014, according to Reuters. The price surges settled to below $100 a barrel after a Biden announcement that the United States is coordinating with other countries to release oil reserves, reports Reuters.

Three Pa. senators, Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), Joe Pittman (R-41) and Gene Yaw (R-23), intend to introduce a resolution urging President Biden to restart the Keystone XL pipeline.

The United States imports over 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia, according to a release from the Senate Republican Communications Office. The invasion of Ukraine jeopardizes the availability of this supply going forward, and casts a long shadow of uncertainty on future prices.

“This resolution demands that we reengage in the discussion of energy independence,” said Langerholc. “We must use the abundant natural resources that we and our allies have within our reach to put us on a path towards energy independence."

“Unless we act now to ramp up domestic oil and gas production, there will be little other way to shield Americans from extraordinary price increases,” said Yaw.

Pittman noted a connection between energy resources and maintaining allies amid international crisis.

“The United States should pursue an all-out energy production effort to not only give our country independence from Russian-generated energy or any other energy produced by those who don’t share America’s interests, but also provide our allies with a supply of energy that doesn’t come at the cost of the freedom of other sovereign nations," said Pittman.

"The Keystone XL pipeline is critical to our national energy infrastructure and it’s also very symbolic of a desire to secure our energy independence for not only economic interests but national security interests.”