The return of whole milk to school lunch plans is being backed by dairy farmers and state legislators who endorse the health and economic benefits of the drink.

Pennsylvania is the state with the second-largest number of dairy farms in the country, a fact which is now guiding legislation. PA Dairy contributes $12.6 billion annually to the state economy, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association.

A new bill proposal, H.B. 2397, proposes a partnership between Pennsylvania schools and dairy producers wherein schools purchase whole or 2% milk from Pennsylvania's dairy farms to be sold to students.

In 2010, the federal government passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act that amended school lunch standards. In addition to mandating a minimum portion of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, the act required schools to only serve 1% milk or skim milk; flavored milks had to be low-fat, as well.

Since the 2010 federal mandate, milk consumption among the nation's youth is trending down, at 35%, according to the PA Milk Marketing Board.

PA Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, along with Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-New York, introduced the “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2021” that would allow schools to offer whole or 2% milk.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) introduced the “Milk in Lunches for Kids (MILK)” Act to also allow schools to serve whole milk and two percent milk.

DAIRY FACTS:

Milk is the official beverage of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 5,430 dairy farm families.

PA ranks 2 nd in the nation for the number of dairy farms and 7 th in total milk production nationally.

Every one cow supports $24,000 in annual economic revenue in Pa.

Every 10 cows support one job in the state.

The above facts are calculations from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association.



