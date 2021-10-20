The legislature is preparing to re-draw congressional district boundary maps, prompting questions surrounding gerrymandering and skewed voter selection.

The state is offering a number of "listening sessions" this October and November to give the public an opportunity to voice their perspective on redistricting. The state also offers a redistricting website. The public can submit proposed maps, outline communities of interest, and submit comments to help shape the outcome of this critical part of our democratic process.

An advisory redistricting committee has been tasked with planning the redistricting process in the state. Later this year, Governor Wolf is expected to present his redistricting plan with committee's guidance. The governor's office is also encouraging public contributions at this time.

Public meetings on redistricting:

To attend a public listening session please RSVP with your name and event date to the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at OIARSVP@pa.gov.