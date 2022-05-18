Columbia County, Pa. — Robert Leadbeter scored a solid victory in the Republican primary Tuesday to secure a spot on the ballot for this fall’s general election in the 109th legislative district, according to unofficial primary results.

Leadbeter, who campaigned on being a solid conservative candidate and a political outsider, faced off against three other Republican opponents for state representative, including business owner Janine Penman, retired corrections officer Joseph Martin, and digital manager Aaron Kline.

Leadbeter, his wife Bethany, and their two children, live in Catawissa Township. He is the national sales director for an international brewing company and small business owner.

"I am humbled and honored by the overwhelming support of the Republican voters of Columbia County," stated Leadbeter. "As we look to the fall campaign, I don't not take the voters of the 109th District for granted. I will be working hard to earn their continued support in the General election. I remain committed to serving the people of Columbia County and representing our conservative values in Harrisburg."

Vote tallys

Robert Leadbetter: 4,225

Janine Penman: 2,233

Aaron Kline: 2,170

Joseph Martin: 464

Leadbeter is seeking the state representative seat that will be vacated this year by retiring Representative David Millard.

Millard first took office in 2004 when he won a special election to replace a vacancy created by John Gordner, who’d been elected to the state Senate.

In December, after 18 years as a state lawmaker, Millard announced his retirement. He currently serves as the chairman of the House Tourism and Recreational Development Committee and serves on the Rural Affairs and House Judiciary committees.

Leadbeter will face Democrat Ed Giannattisio of Catawissa in the general election in November. Giannattisio ran unopposed in the primary.

