Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as the next Supreme Court Justice following Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday, April 7.

For the first time in the 233 year history of the Supreme Court, a Black woman will hold a judicial seat at the highest U.S. court of law. Jackson will not assume her role until Stephen G. Breyer retires at the end of the summer.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) gave their approval of Jackson's nomination after holding a unanimous vote in March.

The PBA rated Jackson as "well-qualified," its highest rating, to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. The ABA based its evaluation upon "the qualities of integrity, professional competence, and judicial temperament," according to a release from the PBA.

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey did not share in the PBA's view of Jackson's qualifications. Toomey voted against Jackson's confirmation in Senate hearings, claiming her "history of judicial activism is highly concerning" and noting "her inability to define her own judicial philosophy" as an explanation for his vote.



