Vice President Kamala Harris became the United States of America's first female President, albeit briefly, this morning.

President Joe Biden had a routine physical this morning at Walter Reed Medical Center. During the physical, President Biden went under anesthesia for a colonoscopy. This brief unconscious period required a transfer of power to the Vice President, the White House reported.

After 85 minutes, at approximately 11:35 a.m. the transfer of power ended and President Biden resumed his duties, according to the White House.

This is not the first time the Presidential power has been transferred for a short time. George W. Bush underwent two colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007, transferring power briefly to Vice President Dick Cheney.