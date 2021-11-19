Kamala

Kamala Harris sworn in as Vice President of the United States January 20, 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris became the United States of America's first female President, albeit briefly, this morning.

President Joe Biden had a routine physical this morning at Walter Reed Medical Center. During the physical, President Biden went under anesthesia for a colonoscopy. This brief unconscious period required a transfer of power to the Vice President, the White House reported.

After 85 minutes, at approximately 11:35 a.m. the transfer of power ended and President Biden resumed his duties, according to the White House.

This is not the first time the Presidential power has been transferred for a short time. George W. Bush underwent two colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007, transferring power briefly to Vice President Dick Cheney. 


