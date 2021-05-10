The Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, Chaired by Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) and the Senate Local Government Committee, Chaired by Senator Cris Dush, will hold a joint committee hearing on Tuesday, May 11, to discuss Senate Bill 275, which would bar cities or towns from restricting types of energy sources in housing and commercial developments.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in the Senate Chamber and will be live streamed on the Environmental Resources & Energy Committee webpage and the Local Government Committee webpage.

“Energy policies, if any, throughout the United States vary greatly,” Sen. Yaw said. “Some states leave major energy policy decisions to the lowest municipal level. With over 2500 municipal entities in Pennsylvania, such a potential scenario would create a policy founded on an unworkable patchwork of restrictions and further deny residents access to differing energy resources. Given the importance of all energy sources to Pennsylvania, it is simply prudent government policy for the state to preempt this field, which will also enable us to develop a long-term, sustainable energy plan.”