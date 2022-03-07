Cogan Station, Pa. -- Amidst many new campaign announcements and resignations, Republican Joe Hamm has confirmed his intent to run for re-election for State Representative in the 84th district.

Recent redistricting changes impacted Hamm's district, extending his constituency over 65 miles from the northwestern tip of the district in Brown Township to the eastern tip encompassing all of Sullivan County, according to a release from Hamm's office.

As representative, Hamm has focused his work on several key areas, including:

• Fought against proposed tax increases on Pennsylvanians, which would have amounted to $9.2 Billion in additional spending over the last 2 years

• Co-Sponsored the Taxpayer Protection Act, which would limit State Government spending increases

• Co-Sponsored over a dozen bills on Election Integrity, including Voter ID, Signature Verification, and Cleaning up the Voter Rolls

• Co-Sponsored Act 36 of 2021, which allowed the 9/11 Memorial Coalition to hold their annual Motorcycle Ride as it eliminated a duplicative regulation

• Voted for and strongly supports bills to protect the Right to Life

• Voted for and adamantly supports 2nd Amendment Rights

• Introduced House Bill 1612, which supports the Pennsylvania National Guard and ensures their life insurance covers them whenever they are activated for Active Duty (Passed House unanimously, In Senate for consideration)

• Introduced House Bill 2097, which supports Volunteer Fire Companies by allowing them to respond in their Ambulance if they have a Driver and EMT on board (current law mandates 2 EMTs on before they can respond)

• Focuses upon bringing local tax dollars to our communities through projects like the Lairdsville Sanitary Sewer Project, improvements and ADA project to Rider Park, extension and upgrades to the Rails to Trails in Jersey Shore Borough, supporting West Pharmaceutical in expanding in Lycoming County and bringing nearly 100 new jobs to the area and bringing a dementia unit to the Nippenose Valley Village in western Lycoming County.

“The great people of Lycoming, and now Sullivan County need to know that I am fighting for them. I am a fiscal conservative, fighting for smaller government, standing up for and protecting our Constitutional Rights, fighting for Election Integrity, and supporting our public servants in Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS, and our Military men and women,” said Hamm.

Hamm’s election committee consists of Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger and Lycoming County Sheriff Mark Lusk as Co-Chairs, Steve Coran as Treasurer, with additional Committee members Carol Sides, Cody Hoover, Lycoming County Republican Committee Chairman Vince Matteo, Dilonna Coran, and Ken Shriner.

Joe graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Lock Haven University, as well as minors in business, psychology and leadership studies. Hamm has history as a combat war veteran, volunteer firefighter, little league coach, township supervisor and borough manager.

Joe began his life of service at a young age, joining a local volunteer fire department at 14 years old. He served in the volunteer fire service for over 15 years, during which he rose through the ranks and ultimately earned the position of captain. Prior to his election to the House of Representatives, Joe served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for six years, during which he earned the Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB) and the Army Commendation Medal while serving in Iraq.

After being honorably discharged, he went on to serve his community as supervisor and board chairman of Hepburn Township, a member of the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Commission, chairman of the Lycoming County Republican Committee and as the Jersey Shore Borough manager.

Hamm intends to reduce government spending, eliminate burdensome taxes, create a business-friendly environment so more family-sustaining jobs are created by small business owners, and reduce regulations and work to ensure Pennsylvania’s struggling agriculture industry has the proper tools and support it needs to be successful, according to the release.

Joe currently lives in Cogan Station with his wife, Melissa, and their two daughters, Madison and Kennedy. They are members of Community Baptist Church in Montoursville.



