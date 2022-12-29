This article originally published May 18, 2022.

In a contested race between Republican candidates Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick, Flick took the majority votes to replace Rep. Jeff Wheeland, for the 83rd District seat. Flick began his term Dec. 1, 2022.

Lycoming County, Pa. — Local business owner Jamie Flick won an uphill battle Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 83rd District.

This past February, Flick announced his intention to unseat Representative Jeff Wheeland in the primary election and become Harrisburg's representative for residents of the 83rd District.

That same month, Rep. Jeff Wheeland announced he would retire at the end of his term, Ann Kaufman, district director for U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, also announced her intention to run.

Flick won the nomination 51.58% of the vote despite having no major endorsements from the Republican Party.

"I feel like we did something different," Flick said. "We ran a 100% positive campaign."

Flick also said he took no donations to run the campain. "We made a budget and we stuck within that budget," he said.

Flick campaigned on the promise of lowering taxes, reforming the state’s education system, adding term limits to the general assembly, reforming legislator’s pension plans, and taking on corruption.

He has specifically taken aim at eliminating the Pennsylvania gas tax. Those tax dollars are used to fund road and bridge work in the state as well as provide funding to the state police. Flick has plans to reform Pennsylvania’s inheritance tax.

Flick’s plan for the Pennsylvania education system is to increase the power that school boards, teachers, and parents hold in students education. He supports keeping kids inside of classrooms and limiting remote learning.

Flick wants to implement a 401k style retirement plan as opposed to the current pension plan that currently exists within the legislature.

“We need to reform the state pension system for lawmakers,” said Flick, when he announced his candidacy in February, “And simply put, end the cronyism and corruption that has become commonplace in our Commonwealth.”

Flick is a graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology where he earned a degree in software engineering. He is currently the owner and CEO of Susquehanna Software, Inc., which sells human services software. Currently, the company provides software to 60 of the 67 counties within the state.

