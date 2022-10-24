In Pennsylvania, today is the last day to register to vote or update your voter registration before the November 8 midterm election.

You have until midnight to register to vote.

Seventy-one percent of registered Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election. Meg Pierce - executive director of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania - said the state saw a huge surge in participation in the 2020 presidential election.

Then the numbers dipped a little in 2021. But Pierce predicted a high turnout again this November.

"Some 'PA' legislative senator positions are open, and all of the Pennsylvania House positions are open," said Pierce. "So there's a lot on the ballot, and there's a lot to care about and research. So, we are anticipating a very high turnout because of the races that are on the ballot this November."

She added that in order to vote by mail, you must request a mail-in ballot through November 1, and your ballot must be received by your county election office by November 8.

In August, Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law was upheld by the state Supreme Court, a decision that allows the more than 8.7 million registered voters to vote by mail in the November midterms, as well as in future elections.

Pierce said despite some misinformation being circulated right now about the election, it's important that people know their vote matters - and it will count. She adds there are a lot of critical issues on the ballot that elected officials - who are essentially interviewing for a job right now - will affect.

"If you care about protecting our democratic institutions," said Pierce, "if you care about things like abortion access, climate justice, gun safety, public education funding - how you vote in this November election will have profound implications for Pennsylvania, and where and how we make progress on those issues."

Pierce touted the League's website 'Vote411.org' as a one-stop shop for election information.

Folks can check their voter registration status, find their polling place or request a mail-in ballot. By entering a mailing address, they can also see a guide to the specific races on their ballot, along with candidate information.

