The Pennsylvania House has advanced legislation to address teacher shortages in the state.

House Bill 27 would add flexibility in the hiring of substitute teachers by extending a law passed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill would permanently allow for retired educators and staff to work as substitutes in public schools for more than 20 days without any impact on their pension. It would also allow for the use of locally issued temporary certification for substitutes who have completed the educator preparation program but have not yet graduated.

The measure would also allow for classroom monitor permits and prospective teachers who are in the process of completing their educator preparation program to also serve as substitutes until the end of the 2025-26 school year.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

