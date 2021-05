Muncy, Pa. – Longtime Muncy area resident Gary Phillips recently announced his bid for Muncy Creek Township Supervisor.

Phillips described himself as fiscally responsible, open and transparent, and knowledgeable of township operations.

He said he's a longtime property owner in Muncy Creek Township and willing to serve.

Democrats who wish to vote for Phillips can write him in on their ballot. Republicans who wish to vote for Phillips can check the box next to his name.