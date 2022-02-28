Williamsport, Pa. — Congressman Fred Keller announced today that he will not seek reelection in the upcoming election. Keller is currently a U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

Regarding the announcement, Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) said:

“With control of Congress—and the direction of our nation—at stake, this election is bigger than any one person. Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the congressional map chosen by the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court does, I am committed to helping take back the House, holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative Governor. To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania's Republican Congressional Delegation.

“The liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court did the Commonwealth a great injustice when it once again overstepped its authority and selected a partisan map favoring Democrats. Make no mistake, this map—submitted by a national Democrat group—intends to diminish the voices of conservative voters in central and northeast Pennsylvania. As I said last week, I am not going to let that happen.

“I have always promised to take the values of the people I represent to government. Those values include God, family, country, hard work and honesty. My lifetime of work has reflected that.

“My team and I will continue to work to provide the constituents of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District with the highest level of service. Representing the values of the outstanding people of central and northeast Pennsylvania, who go to work every day and get the job done, has been the privilege of a lifetime. Thank you to everyone who has allowed me to do it.”