The State and Local Corrections Officer Retirement Fairness Act of 2022, if passed, would require the federal tax code to treat state and local corrections officers the same as their federal counterparts.

State and local officers would receive an exemption from a federal tax penalty imposed on early withdrawals from qualified retirement accounts.

Due to the physically taxing nature of this profession, many officers retire prior to age 59 ½, which is the age in which individuals can withdraw from qualified retirement accounts without facing a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty.

In 2015, Senators Toomey and Bennet introduced the Federal Public Safety Retirement Fairness Act, which made all federal law enforcement officers eligible for an exemption to the early withdrawal penalty.

Early retirements are common for public sector employees, according to Senator Toomey. "This small change to the federal tax code will ensure that all of America’s law enforcement and public safety employees have access to this exemption and can utilize their hard-earned retirement savings penalty-free,” said Senator Toomey.

“Corrections officers and forensic security employees work in some of the most dangerous and stressful work conditions anywhere,” said President of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, John Eckenrode. “This legislation ensures that they properly receive the retirement benefits they deserve for their dedicated public service."



