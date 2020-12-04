Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport City Councilman Adam Yoder referred to his questions about Mayor Derek Slaughter’s 2021 budget at “tough love” during Thursday evening's city council meeting.

At times, the Mayor sat back in his chair and seemed to ignore member’s pleas to explain an increase in the budget.

Mayor Slaughter purposed a 2.5 millage increase, which would mean for every property assessed at a $100,000, the owner would be responsible for paying $250 more in taxes.

"There were a lot of nonsensical accusations last night," Slaughter said in an interview Friday. "Council has received more information from this administration than any other. We are going to have to make tough decisions the next few weeks, but it's the job we were elected to do."

The projected bump adds up to an estimated $1.9 million increase in taxes for taxpayers in Williamsport.

“We must do better,” Yoder said at the meeting Thursday night. “Part of our job is accountability. Unfortunately, sometimes tough love is what accountability looks like. I feel that’s what this is all about. Mayor Slaughter, I mean it in good faith, and I mean it as a way to make sure you stay on course for why you’re sitting where you’re at.”

Williamsport City Council, which took immediate action during Thursday’s meeting, voted to amend the current budget to eliminate roughly $650,000. Yoder said in an interview Friday, they have about 30 percent of the increase eliminated. Yoder hopes to get that to zero for the taxpayers.

“I have a number of concerns,” Yoder said. “The reasons I made the comments I made last night is we’re really about 25 percent of the way through the Mayor’s first term and my first term being a Councilman. It just feels like we’re playing the game the same way we’ve played the game for years.”

The continued efforts to save money for taxpayers played a huge role in the meeting Thursday night as Council members and local leaders chopped multiple items off their respective budgets.

“From what I learned last year talking with people, engaging with people, and understanding their concerns, people were looking for a different direction,” Yoder said.

“So far it seems to me it’s been more of the same. I feel like the Mayor specifically is out of line compared to what the voters were expecting. In my mind, in order for the city to be successful, he needs to be held accountable to what the voters were expecting.”

Several members expressed concern over the increases, especially during one of the most difficult economic situations in recent memory.

“I really feel like this budget is unfortunate in my view,” Yoder said during the meeting. “It represents, I think, the failure unfortunately of the administration to follow through on its mandate from last year. Realistic or not, the people spoke when they elected the mayor to get the fiscal house in order.”

As questions continued to fly during Thursday’s meeting, Slaughter did not offer much input.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Yoder said. “I’ll be frank, I made the comment Monday I don’t see a lot of the Mayor’s vision or how we’ve learned to live within our means.”

During an initial vote to start trimming the budget, Councilwoman Bonnie Katz broke in and asked how an increase would make sense.

“I would like to ask the Mayor how he thought a 2.5 millage tax increase would be okay with council and any of the taxpayers in the city,” Katz said. “When we all got the budget, we were all in a state of shock. I cannot approve a tax increase for anything.”

Katz said people in the city are struggling. Slaughter attempted to speak once, but then remained silent as Katz continued with questions about the budget.

City Council’s Vice President Elizabeth Miele offered her thoughts, saying, “This is a crunch year, and one where we need to pull the gloves off. We need to have a larger discussion of what we need as a city and what we want. Who else wants to put things on the table that we can sacrifice this year? Mr. Mayor, I’d love to have your input on that.”

Slaughter did not answer. Even as Yoder estimated this would be one of the largest tax increases over the last 15 years during the meeting, Slaughter remained silent.

"I'm hopeful we can reduce it and alleviate the burden on taxpayers," Slaughter said. "In a perfect world there would be no increase. There would also be no COVID. We will try to reduce it as much as we can."