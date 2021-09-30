Washington, D.C. – Congressional officials are making efforts to strengthen the relationship between the Bureau of Prisons and federal leadership. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12), Chair of the Congressional Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Reform Caucus, led the Caucus in its first in-person meeting with the BOP Director Michael Carvajal and officials from the Council of Prison Locals, a prison union.

In his opening remarks, Congressman Keller clearly outlined the Caucus’ mission statement and role it must play in conjunction with the BOP.

“We must clearly lay out our Caucus’ mission statement: to break down barriers between the Bureau of Prisons and Congress to increase accountability, transparency, and improve the bureau’s ability to secure inmates,” Congressman Keller said.

“The BOP is facing many challenges, some that existed prior to COVID-19 and others that were underscored and made worse by the pandemic, Congressman Keller said. “We are here to work on these challenges together and address concerns like current staffing levels, the implementation of the First Step Act, and the BOP’s future response to emergencies.”

The First Step Act was signed into law in December 2018. The bill was created with the purpose of reducing the size of the federal prison population and "creating mechanisms to maintain public safety," according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The First Step Act is comprised of three major components: a risk and needs assessment system, to reduce recidivism (returning to past patterns of criminal behavior); changes to sentencing and mandatory minimums; and reauthorization of the Second Chance Act -- an act that expands rehabilitation programs.

This act also impacts criminal justice provisions. For more details: the Federal Bureau of Prisons offers a comprehensive overview of the First Step Act.

Director Carvajal offered similar sentiment to Congressman Keller and reaffirmed his commitment to working with the BOP Reform Caucus and Congress at large on issues affecting America’s federal prisons.

“We all have the same goal: to make this agency better,” Director Carvajal said.



