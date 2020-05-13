Northcentral Pennsylvania Democratic candidates for U.S. Congress and state legislature seats joined the Lycoming County Progressives for a virtual meet-and-greet this week.

Candidates on the call were:

Airneezer Page, Williamsport, running against Rep. Jeff Wheeland in the PA 83rd House district

Amanda Waldman, of the Montgomery area, running for the PA 84 seat from which Rep. Garth Everett is retiring.

Jackie Baker, of Susquehanna County, running against state Sen. Gene Yaw in the 23rd District.

Michelle Siegel, of the Selinsgrove area, running against state Sen. John Gordner in the 27th District.

Lee Griffin, of Northumberland County, running against Rep. Fred Keller in U.S. Congressional District 12

You can find out what district you reside in using this webpage.

The candidates took some time on the call to introduce themselves to the group, and answered a variety of questions.

By way of introduction as to why she is running, Page referenced the current situation.

"It's unthinkable people don’t have $400 to take care of an emergency, not to mention taking care of themselves for 4, 5, 6 months," Page said. "Not in the richest country in the world should we be in this situation."

Waldman said she made the decision to run waking up one morning after a meeting of the Lycoming Women Democrats.

"I thought this might be fun," Waldman said. "I'm tired of sitting around and complaining that this is terrible and I can’t do anything about it. I'm tired of paying damsel in distress, if you will."

Baker said that as a schoolteacher who was injured and had to go on disability, she knows the struggle.

"I know what it’s like to go to the food bank, wondering how am I going to pay my bills, how am I going to pay for health care or child care," Baker said. "I want to drink clean water and breathe clean air and I want my kids to have that as well."

Siegel told a story of walking in the woods with her grandmother near their house in Shamokin Dam. She saw a coal slag pile and asked what it was: her grandmother's response was "death."

The experience of seeing an uncle die of cancer in his early 50s, lacking health care, and PPL buy the property after the family was gone to ensure no one ever lived there again emphasized to Siegel the environmental problems in Pennsylvania.

"We're in the bottom three for air quality and we have the worst asthma rate in the U.S. I wonder if they're related," Siegel said.

Griffin gave a message that he doesn't want to make enemies, but get things done.

'There's a difference between elected political operators and your neighbors," Griffin said. "There are people you've known all your life who call themselves Republicans and I'm not interested in defeating them. But there is a well oiled Republican party that is taking advantage of people."

Waldman called the Republican statements in the Sun-Gazette that they want to replace property taxes with an increased sales tax the "best Mother's Day gift I could receive."

"You're swapping one out for another," Waldman said. "That still comes down to us footing the bill."

The state-level candidates talked at some length of the "Delaware loophole," the tax laws that allow businesses with headquarters registered in Delaware to avoid taxes in Pennsylvania. More than 70 corporations in Pennsylvania paid no taxes last year, according to Waldman.

Griffin said he's ready for the "big hairy audacious challenge" of tackling climate change and health care in Washington.

"You can pay medication or you can pay your bills or you can pay for your house," Griffin said of the current situation for families, "and the Republican response to this is like two out of three ain't bad."

A Democrat hasn't been in the seat Waldman is running for since 1969, she said.

None of the Democrats in this meeting are facing a primary challenge.

