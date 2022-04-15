Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives today approved legislation to increase learning opportunities by establishing a course catalog for online courses for K-12 students and professional development for teachers.

“This bill would allow all schools and students to benefit from courses available from other school districts and providers in a virtual course catalog managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education,” said State Rep. Jason Ortitay, who sponsored the bill.

“There were instances in my own high school education where certain courses were not offered due to various reasons, like not enough student interest for a particular class or the lack of economic efficiency for a school to offer a specialized class. This course catalog would solve these problems, level the playing field for all students in the Commonwealth no matter where they live and give students the opportunity to take courses they don’t have access to today.”

House Bill 1330 would require the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to create a clearinghouse of online courses for students in grades K-12 to be accessible to public schools, nonpublic schools, home education programs and the public.

Schools may opt to participate in the programs as they see fit. The courses would be phased in beginning with high school classes in the 2024-25 school year, followed by middle and then elementary school courses. In addition, the program would create a professional development course catalog for teachers.

The bill now moves on to the Senate for consideration.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.