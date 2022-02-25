Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to become the first black woman to be Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Currently, Jackson is a judge on U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Jackson previously served as a clerk for current Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, among other roles as a federal appellate judge, a federal district court judge, a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an attorney in private practice, and as a federal public defender, according to a White House press release.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court, notes the release.

In order to serve in certain federal roles, Jackson had to receive Senate confirmation -- times in total in her work history -- twice as judge and once to serve on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, according to the release.

Jackson has been appointed during a modern era of Equal Rights politics, but she doesn't just represent equality as a black woman entering a historically white stage. Jackson's parents experienced discrimination first-hand when attending segregated primary schools in the South; they went on to obtain college degrees, according to the release.

Jackson received her undergraduate degree from Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude. She also received a law degree from Harvard, graduating cum laude.

The history and legal background of Jackson indicates a focus upon equality issues, such as her work on disparities in legal sentencing.