Harrisburg, Pa. — After several communities across the state experienced a ballot shortage for in-person voters during last year's primary election, the General Assembly has enacted a new law to prevent it from happening again.

Act 66 of 2022 would require enough ballots be printed and supplied to each precinct for 50% of all registered voters in that precinct in each party for a primary election, and 100% of all registered voters in that precinct for a general election.

Each of these numbers could be reduced by the number of registered voters in an election district that have requested an absentee or mail-in ballot.

The law will take effect by mid-September.

