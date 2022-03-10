Williamsport, Pa. -- Another candidate has joined the race for State Representative, 83rd House District, a position currently held by outgoing Jeff Wheeland. Ann Kaufman, local Republican and community leader, will vie for the Republican nominee against local businessman Jamie Flick.

Kaufman, a lifelong resident of Lycoming County, credits her deep roots in the community as a motivating factor in her decision to run, according to a release from Kaufman's campaign.

Family history situates Kaufman in a good place to serve the many needs of the community. Kaufman is the daughter of a small business owner and registered nurse, granddaughter of local factory workers, and has served nearly a decade in public service, according to the release.

“The last two years have shown us what happens when liberal leaders like Tom Wolf and unelected bureaucrats overstep their authority: it puts the very fabric and future of our communities at risk,” Kaufman stated. “This area and its people mean everything to me, and I am stepping forward to make sure they always have a conservative voice to put them, their values, their livelihoods and their families first in Harrisburg.”

Kaufman, a graduate of St. John Neumann Regional Academy in Williamsport, Misericordia University and the University of Pittsburgh, has experience working with Congressman Fred Keller and former Congressman Tom Marino. She currently serves as Keller’s District Director and previously worked as a District Representative for Marino.

“I am blessed to have such incredible mentors in Congressmen Keller and Marino when it comes to how to be a public servant. Fighting for conservative principles and for the issues that affect the daily lives of residents is what I have been doing for years and what I will continue to do in Harrisburg," Kaufman said.

Kaufman's campaign will focus on a few key issues, according to the release: promoting job and economic growth to provide greater opportunity for working people; ensuring election integrity to protect our democracy; improving Pennsylvania’s education system to best prepare children for success; ensuring fiscal discipline in government to protect people’s tax dollars; supporting law enforcement to promote public safety; and, preserving the pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-Constitutional values shared by our community.

“I am one hundred percent committed to reining in government so that we preserve the freedoms and opportunities promised to every citizen by our Constitution and paid for by our veterans,” said Kaufman. “That will be my focus and how I approach every issue.”

Kaufman’s service to the local community reaches beyond her professional work. She is an active member and volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Montoursville; gives her time as a volunteer with the American Red Cross and 4-H, an organization she participated in for a decade. Kaufman is also a member of the National Rifle Association and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 970 in Williamsport.

Kaufman currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Lycoming County Republican Committee and on the Williamsport/Lycoming County Council of Republican Women. She is also the former Treasurer of the Pennsylvania Young Republicans.



