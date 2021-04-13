This week we acknowledge our local governments, our local elected leaders, and their importance in our daily life.

Some may remember with fondness the well-known camaraderie between Ronald Reagan and former House Speaker Tip O’Neill, their personal relationship key behind Reagan’s legislative victories.

O’Neill, his Irish roots and Boston beliefs, once said “All politics is local.”

But what does that mean?

It means how people think and govern in Washington is fundamentally different - but simultaneously similar - how people think and govern at home.

We see our local elected officials in person each day. We might know them personally. In local government, personal accountability is key.

What happens in our communities each day is functionally impactful in our daily life. We are interdependent upon each other; we elect those to govern us. In turn, those elected regulate our taxes, hire others to serve in our police, fire, and other municipal government departments.

So, what is your local government? Your county commissioners. Your mayor. Your city or borough council member. Your township supervisor. Your school board member. Your tax collector. Your board of auditors.

Local government is the business of us. The business of taking care of our communities.

What does local government do?

Amanda Cyphers has had a unique career in local government.

In Henderson, NV (pop. 300,116 as of 2019), right outside Las Vegas, Cyphers was elected to serve on city council from 1995-2007; Republican nominee for mayor of Henderson in 2009; in addition to many other roles such as the Colorado River Commission, and Chair of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

But after moving to Belize with her family in 2011, Cyphers moved to Milton, Pa. where her husband’s parents live and her father-in-law once served on the borough council. A year later, Cyphers accepted the unelected position of borough manager.

Pull Quote "True difference of any community is seen at the political and policy level. Plans and policies fuel a community. Lack of proper planning and policies will stall any momentum." - Amanda Cyphers

“All local governments share the same scope, provide service [to] its residents. Community planning, public works, utilities, schools, parks and recreation, economic development, public safety...budgets are in comparison to its population,” Cyphers said.

But Cyphers did not notice major differences with local government state-to-state.

“Subtle differences exist in general services. The true difference of any community is seen at the political and policy level. Plans and policies fuel a community. Lack of proper planning and policies will stall any momentum,” Cyphers noted.

As a city council member, Cyphers voted to enact certain policies. But as borough manager, she had to actually enact them.

“Elected officials make policy by majority vote. Unelected officials (like borough manager) implement and follow those policies,” Cyphers said.

Cyphers spoke further on the differences between her former roles.

“There is a clear separation of roles and boundaries. A borough manager handles the daily administration of the borough and resolves general issues within budgetary limits. Every day can be different as tasks change.”

Being mayor

In Pennsylvania, boroughs operate on a “weak-mayor” form of governing, essentially reducing the mayor position to figurehead status.

But Williamsport is a different story, which operates on a “strong-mayor” form of governance, which makes the mayor responsible for the city's day-to-day business.

Sandy Hughes, administrative assistant to former mayor Jessie L. Bloom from 1988-1992, herself has run for citywide office.

Being mayor “is a very exhausting, unthankful job,” Hughes said when asked what a mayor might not admit about the job.

“It is very difficult because sometimes there are people who come; you have to schmooze and screen them. And no matter what you do, you never satisfy them,” Hughes continued.

“You get questioned wherever you go. It’s 24/7,” admitted Hughes.

Each mayor is different in style and work routine based on life circumstances.

“Some mayors had grown kids which allowed them to give the job their all. Each mayor has different routines.” Hughes mentioned Bloom had weekly staff meetings with department heads.

Hughes mentioned past efforts to locate a Boscov’s chain store in downtown Williamsport, which ultimately did not come to fruition over political intrigue.

“As mayor, you go to council to talk about stuff. If you have a council that is against you...you cannot get things done. Even though it is at a local level, you have similar issues and priorities that a president and congress deal with,” Hughes said.

For current Mayor Derek Slaughter, it is not unreasonable to say his administration began on rocky ground, averting potential racial clashes, and managing the city response to the Coronavirus pandemic, among other “firsts.”

“What I do as mayor impacts everyone: everyday citizens, businesses, our major institutions, residential and commercial property owners, people who commute into the City for work. It is a huge responsibility," said Slaughter.

"What I can do best for everyone is clean up our processes, make sure my administration is a good steward of public funds, that has been a major focus for us so far. Putting our financial house in order will allow us to do more for the City in the long run. A mayor has great impact on quality-of-life issues for neighborhoods,” Slaughter continued.

The mayor recognized challenges pushing forward an agenda in a job where politics does not end.

“What’s best for [the city] always outweighs whatever divisiveness there might be. We are not always going to agree on everything. Good government is always involved in negotiations between competing interests. Personal differences are part of the mix,” Slaughter said.

Pull Quote "...local government impacts folks arguably more than any other level of government." - Mayor Derek Slaughter

Slaughter spoke further on challenges to the job, but stopped short of directly addressing an ongoing investigation by the attorney general, which has rendered him unable to publicly answer questions for now, into the financial conduct of a former city official, whom Slaughter fired upon taking office.

“People worry about how money is spent. People want to know that they are not just listened to. Trust comes by being as transparent as we can be. The more we can show the people how we are spending their tax dollars and what we are doing, the more faith they will have in their government," he said.

"We are getting closer to having real-time budget information available that anyone can access,” Slaughter said.

The mayor pointed to improvements made over the last 15 months in improving financial information. "The previous administration did not keep as tight a reign on the budget, grants management, service contracts, union contracts, and other significant factors, as many of us thought it should. We are taking the time to put best practices in place,” he said.

The mayor mentioned efforts his administration has been taking in order to make local government more accessible to its citizens.

“Local governments, their procedures, processes have to become easier to access and use. It is why I am working on getting Williamsport a better website for city government,” the mayor added.

“Most people don’t realize local government impacts folks arguably more than any other level of government. It’s up to local governments to become easier for their citizens to follow and engage with them,” he continued.

Candidate perspective

Tiasha Machuga had never run for office until she announced for city council in 2019. Knocking on hundreds of doors, a car accident put a dent in her campaign. She ultimately lost by 146 votes.

“I lost by a small amount. People usually vote more for president, not in local elections,” said Machuga, who also is a local Democratic committee leader.

For first-time candidates, reasons to run may vary.

“I felt the city needed more representation from the working class. If we wanted our voices heard we had to have somebody with their boots on the ground,” Machuga said of her intentions to run for office.

Machuga spoke about potential drawbacks being a candidate.

“I’m a talker, so I tended to get off topic...reminiscing about old days, safe streets, how things were cheaper,” she said.

“When I ran, people were excited over the fact I was knocking on their door, interacting with them,” Machuga said. She would talk about issues and said voters were excited to see she was interested in improving the city.

Machuga did have advice for anyone considering a run for office.

“Be prepared. One of my mistakes was that I did not have a lot of volunteers. Be willing to do the work, willing to talk to people. Communication is key. Nobody wants to vote for somebody that is not transparent, they want honesty,” Machuga noted.

Tiasha Machuga has committed to running for city council again in 2023.