In the wake of the POLITICO leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, conversations about abortion rights are spreading across national, political circles and onward to our local communities.

Many groups are organizing rallies to show support for abortion rights: some from the steps outside the Supreme Court, others right from their local government centers.

To coincide with national rallies, a gathering will take place in Williamsport outside the federal courthouse on May 3 at 5 p.m.

The event, titled "Bans off our Bodies! Reproductive Freedom Assembly," calls upon supporters of abortion rights to show up at their local federal courthouse, federal building, town hall, or town square.

The U.S. Courthouse is located on 240 West Third Street, Williamsport.