abortion-rally-orig

A pro-abortion rally held in October 2021 in downtown Williamsport.

 NCPA Staff

In the wake of the POLITICO leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, conversations about abortion rights are spreading across national, political circles and onward to our local communities.

Many groups are organizing rallies to show support for abortion rights: some from the steps outside the Supreme Court, others right from their local government centers.

To coincide with national rallies, a gathering will take place in Williamsport outside the federal courthouse on May 3 at 5 p.m.

The event, titled "Bans off our Bodies! Reproductive Freedom Assembly," calls upon supporters of abortion rights to show up at their local federal courthouse, federal building, town hall, or town square.

The U.S. Courthouse is located on 240 West Third Street, Williamsport. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.