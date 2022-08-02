Harrisburg, Pa. — As the November election draws near, the first 100 days of the new Pennsylvania governor’s tenure could look very different depending upon the candidate who takes office.

The plans for the 100 days are becoming clearer as the candidates reveal their respective policy initiatives.

One of the most clear-cut differences between either candidate’s administration is their stances on abortion.

Democratic candidate and current Attorney General Josh Shapiro has said numerous times he’d veto any bill that would restrict abortion access within Pennsylvania.

In contrast, Republican candidate and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, author of Pennsylvania’s “heartbeat bill,” is looking to restrict abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The candidates would also put Pennsylvania on varying paths in terms of economic policy.

Shapiro’s priorities for economic growth, outlined in a July 25 release, include plans to increase manufacturing, eliminate “unnecessary regulations,” and cut taxes.

A primary goal of the Shapiro administration is growth of the technology industry in the state, according to campaign staff. Shapiro’s plan includes the development of “innovation hubs” to connect businesses supporting the growth of the biotech, robotics, and autonomous vehicle industries.

If elected, Shapiro’s administration would expand the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) current Manufacturing PA Initiative, which connects employers with the state’s universities in an effort to train a “skilled workforce.”

The program currently places students with local manufacturers, invests in research at universities, and provides technical support to those manufacturers.

The Democrat’s administration would also look to eliminate red tape by streamlining or shortening the permitting and application process for agencies like the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), PennDOT, and DCED. Those agencies would also be expected to develop online portals that allow businesses to track an application's status.

The Shapiro administration has also pledged to eliminate degree requirements for thousands of state government jobs as another way of “cutting red tape.”

His opponent, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, would also look to make significant cuts within the state’s bureaucracy.

An incoming Mastriano administration would look to slash the number of statewide regulations, as outlined under “The Plan” tab on Mastriano’s campaign website. "The Plan" is sparse on details with few policy initiatives given any explanation.

His plan would call for the elimination of an estimated 55,000 regulations in the first year. He would also work with the General Assembly to introduce a bill that would require the elimination of two regulations for any new regulation created.

Shapiro administration’s energy policy would attempt to require 30% of Pennsylvania’s energy come from “renewable” energy sources by 2030, with the goal of the state having net-zero emissions by 2050.

The campaign's release did not mention specific forms of renewable energy, such as solar or wind, that the administration would look to when facilitating this expansion.

One goal specifically outlined by the Shapiro campaign is the potential for the administration to initiate development of a regional hydrogen hub, which would work for both energy production and storage. Shapiro also aims to expand the use of carbon capture, which is the process of capturing carbon dioxide before it enters the atmosphere, within the state.

The campaign still described Shapiro as an “all-of-the-above” candidate for energy, who will protect “the jobs we already have.” No further details have been provided on Shapiro’s overall goal as it pertains to fossil fuels.

Pennsylvania would continue to be very coal- and natural gas-centric under a Mastriano administration.

One of Mastriano’s key priorities would be to remove Pennsylvania from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Mastriano would also look to expand drilling and mining done within the state.

A Shapiro administration would look to minimize corporate taxes, as well.

The goal from the Democrat would be to lower the state’s corporate net income tax rate to 4% by 2025. Pennsylvania would go from having the second-highest CNIT to the second-lowest CNIT if this were to come to fruition.

The recently passed 2023 state budget also lowered the CNIT, dropping 1% this year and then half a point in future years until the CNIT is 5%. The current CNIT in the state is 9.99%.

Mastriano has also supported lowering the state’s CNIT, although Mastriano has not specified what his desired rate would be.

The Republican has also pledged to immediately establish a “property tax elimination taskforce.” The taskforce would exist to introduce legislation that “eliminate property taxes for all homeowners.”

There would also be an initiative to establish a working group to “slash the gas tax.”

In what is called a “return to normalcy,” the campaign outlines how it would respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include the immediate reversal of all pandemic related executive orders from the current governor, Tom Wolf, and the ban of “all COVID-19 vaccine mandates.”

A Mastriano administration would also look to expand access to “off-label early treatment drugs for COVID.”

Specifics cannot be found on Mastriano’s campaign website, but in February, Mastriano introduced a bill in the senate to make it easier for individuals to access Ivermectin as a form of COVID treatment. Ivermectin is commonly used to deworm livestock. It is approved by the FDA for limited use in humans in the treatment of parasitic worms and certain skin conditions like rosacea.

The FDA has not approved Ivermectin for use in the treatment of COVID-19, and trials on the efficacy of Ivermectin tablets in COVID-19 treatment are ongoing.

A Mastriano administration would also look to eliminate the use of voting machines in elections. Mastriano erroneously maintains the 2020 presidential election was filled with irregularities.

Along with terminating current contracts with companies that provide voting machines, Mastriano’s campaign has said they will work to enact universal voter ID laws, eliminate no-excuse mail-in voting, and increase the number of poll watchers.

Mastriano is also a noted supporter of expanding firearms access. An incoming Mastriano administration would look to eliminate permitting requirements to carry firearms. Mastriano’s Plan says he’d establish the state as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

The 2022 gubernatorial race puts a great deal of hot button topics on the ballot with candidates that would create a lot of change for Pennsylvania heading into 2023.

The Mastriano campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

