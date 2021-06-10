Mechanicsburg, Pa. - Joshua Hall probably did not expect to have his joke land him in federal prison.

The 22-year-old Cumberland County native, who up until his arrest was a DoorDash driver, is an admitted supporter of former president Donald Trump.

It started with a Tweet that said, "This election inspired me to break my silence. My brother Don won this election."

The Tweet in question supposedly was sent from Elizabeth Trump Grau, Donald Trump's older sister.

More than 20,000 people began following that page, ultimately prompting the former president to Retweet it on Nov. 20, 2020, responding: "Thank you Elizabeth. LOVE!"

The problem with this was the Twitter account was not that of Elizabeth Trump Grau, a reclusive individual who has remained largely silent before, during, and after her brother's presidency, which ended in an unparalleled election loss no other American president has faced.

Grau also owns a property, which she purchased from her brother, next to his Mar-a-Lago estate, where the former president spent much of his administration between Florida and his private golf club in Bedminster, NJ.

But Hall went even further, eventually creating fake Twitter handles for many members of the Trump family, including the former president's eldest sister, former federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry; and Trump's youngest son, Barron.

Hall ended up raising more than $7,000 from unsuspecting Trump supporters despite his rather simplistic social media efforts, and amassed more than 160,000 followers between his fake accounts.

In December, Hall told the New York Times “There was no nefarious intention behind it. I was just trying to rally up MAGA supporters and have some fun.”

Hall had struggled to find work after dropping out of college, and labeled himself a bisexual Trump supporter who had dreams of becoming a conservative talk show host and social influencer who used the fake accounts to steer people to his own, personal Twitter profile.

Hall had encouraged followers to donate to his crowdfunding site he set-up last summer, a GoFundMe page under the name 'Gay Voices for Trump.'

But Hall definitely had some fun using the accounts, which began to raise suspicion on the reality behind the Twitter accounts.

Pretending to be the former president's now-late younger brother, Robert, he said, “I am very much a heterosexual male. It’s the Trump genes — we love women. But we are trying to reach out to LGBT and other minority voters.”

On a separate occasion, impersonating Trump's sister, Grau, he referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper as 'Anderson Pooper.'

Also, on Aug. 25, 2020, Hall furthered conspiracy-theory notions from the fake Barron Trump profiles, saying "Q is real."

Hall currently is in federal custody in Harrisburg awaiting sentencing in Manhattan. He is being charged for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Hall could potentially face decades in federal prison.