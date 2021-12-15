With the November 8, 2022 election less than a year away, no clear frontrunner has emerged on either the Republican or Democratic sides in the hotly contested race to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

This election could possibly determine control of the United States Senate and eventual direction of the Biden agenda.

With Trump-backed candidate Sean Parnell out of the race following child custody hearings with his estranged wife, it has yet to be seen who the former president will choose to back in Parnell's stead.

According to POLITICO, polling done following announcement of Dr. Mehmet Oz into the Republican primary shows Oz within two points of the possible Democratic frontrunner, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The poll also had a four-point margin of error, which means if the election were held that day, it is unclear who the eventual winner would be. Oz has been a regular presence on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Reports have circulated that Oz has been residing for a number of years in New Jersey, but switched his voter registration in December 2020 to the home of his in-law's in the Philadelphia suburbs. Records indicate that Oz twice voted by mail-in ballot but supposedly has not lived in the commonwealth since graduating from college in 1986.

Pa. narrowly went to Donald Trump in 2016, then narrowly to President Joe Biden in 2020. The 2022 election arguably could be the most watched senate race in the nation. Not only is the campaign expected to generate millions of dollars in election fundraising; but will determine control over the Biden agenda leading into the 2024 presidential election.

Current GOP lineup:

The Republican primary for this senate seat is noteworthy for the amount of female candidates in an otherwise all-male dominated field.

Carla Sands, the former Trump-appointed ambassador to Denmark, has been CEO of Vintage Capital Group since the death of her husband, Fred Sands, in 2015. Sands is a Mechanicsburg native who was a major campaign contributor to the 2016 Trump campaign.

A regular television commentator and conservative author, Kathy Barnette was in the Armed Forces Reserves for a decade and spent time as an adjunct professor of Corporate Finance. Barnette is also a first-time candidate.

No stranger to statewide campaigning, Montgomery County resident Jeff Bartos was the 2018 Republican nominee for lieutenant governor with gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner.

Sean Gale, a Montgomery County Business and Health attorney, also will likely be vying for the blessing of the former president, and repeatedly has referred to Toomey, the current incumbent, a "RINO (Republican-in-name-only). Gale has no prior experience as a candidate or elected official.