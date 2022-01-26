1776 Action: A challenge to 'anti-American indoctrination' in K-12 curriculum

K-12 school curriculum has been under a spotlight lately. Debates often surround diversity, equity, and inclusion trainings, Critical Race Theory, and other instructional methods.

Meanwhile, another view has entered the conversation: A conservative push against a proclaimed "false, divisive, and radical, anti-American curriculum," one supported by the activist group known as 1776 Action.

1776 Action shares principles and takes inspiration from the 1776 Commission, a project of the Trump administration that was dissolved by an Executive Order under the Biden administration. The core principles include alignment with God, the Founding Fathers, and patriotism.

The group has found support with some conservative politicians, including Pa. Governor candidate Lou Barletta, who recently pledged his commitment to the 1776 Action mission. The organization is currently circulating “1776 Pledge to Save our Schools” in an effort to implement changes to K-12 curriculum.

Barletta, upon signing the pledge, said, " I am proud to sign ‘The 1776 Pledge’ and make this promise to every Pennsylvanian – our state will once again be a shining example of patriotism and traditional American values.”

The 1776 Action is intended as a direct response to recent developments in K-12 curriculum. According to the 1776 Action website, the organization opposes a proposed "action civics" curriculum that emphasizes personal experience and direct community engagement.

The organization claims "anti-American indoctrination" in forms such as open discussion of race and gender in a classroom setting, encouragement of current political movements, and challenges to traditional principles and leaders.

A spokesperson for Attorney General and Pa. Governor candidate Josh Shapiro responded to Barletta's 1776 pledge, saying Josh Shapiro "will ensure our children receive the best possible education — one that is grounded in American exceptionalism and patriotism, and has the integral involvement of parents and local communities.”

1776 Action has previously criticized one educational concept in particular: Critical Race Theory. 1776 Action writes that this curricular effort, among others, intends to "radicalize America's youth."

Barletta noted his opposition of "indoctrination campaigns in K-12 classrooms that teach their children to hate their own country and each other through racist ideologies like Critical Race Theory."

Contemporary discussions of race, gender, and identity are often conflated with the legal academia concept of Critical Race Theory. Though Critical Race Theory is not being taught as a legal theory to K-12 students, its ideas can be applied.

Barletta stressed his commitment to "no longer teach children that they are either oppressed, or the oppressor, depending on the color of their skin." Critical Race Theory would view this oppressor/oppressed logic as a historical relationship that operates on a systemic level today.

The controversial 1619 Project, a New York Times journalism series, is another example of Critical Race Theory ideas at work. The project reframed the origin story of America with central focus upon racism and inequality, their development, and their persistence over time.

Both 1776 Action and alternative perspectives share one question: how should our history inform our current reality? The debate lies in how American history should be interpreted.

In other words: is history a product of its time, or is it timeless?

More Information According to the 1776 Action website, the "1776 Pledge to Save our Schools" expects pledgers to commit to the following: Restore honest, patriotic education that cultivates in our children a profound love for our country.

Promote a curriculum that teaches that all children are created equal, have equal moral value under God, our Constitution, and the law, and are members of a national community united by our founding principles.

Prohibit any curriculum that pits students against one another on the basis of race or sex.

Prevent schools from politicizing education by prohibiting any curriculum that requires students to protest and lobby during or after school.