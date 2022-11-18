Armed robbery Citgo
Pennsylvania State Police

Hughesville, Pa. — State Police in Montoursville are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen in surveillance photos.

Anyone with information on the man pictured in surveillance photos is asked to call the barracks at 570-368-5700

Police say the man committed an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. Initial reports say the man was wearing a light gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, and carrying a bag with drawstrings. He was also carrying a Glock-style handgun.

