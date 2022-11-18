Hughesville, Pa. — State Police in Montoursville are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen in surveillance photos.
Police say the man committed an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. Initial reports say the man was wearing a light gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, and carrying a bag with drawstrings. He was also carrying a Glock-style handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-368-5700.
