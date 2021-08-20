NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 2 (2).png
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at the Tioga State Forest District 16 office in Wellsboro, Pa., announced yesterday, Thursday, August 19, that the Pine Creek Rail Trail is temporarily closed from Darling Run to Blackwell due to flooding and storm damage at Pinafore Run.
 
 
TRAIL AT PINAFORE RUN2.jpg
 
The district’s maintenance crew has been working since early Thursday morning to divert the storm water, fix a bridge and clean up the debris
 
 
TRAIL AT PINAFORE RUN1.jpg
 
The trail will be safe to use again, possibly as soon as this Saturday.
 
The public is asked to stay off the trail until work is completed. An announcement about the trail reopening will be made on the Tioga State Forest Facebook page.
 

