Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — Our next sale is scheduled for August 3-4, 2023.

The sale will be held at 1761 Doris Avenue in Old Lycoming Township. Doris Ave is almost to the top of the hill on Mill Lane. It is over on the south side of Mill Lane and just after David. Be sure to watch for our Green “Tag Sale" signs!

The home is clean and the furnishings are nice, but there was a kitty living in the home and we are making mention of that for those that are sensitive or allergic to cats.

We will officially open at 9 a.m., but we may open earlier if there are a lot of people in line waiting at 8:30 a.m. Our hours for Thursday, Aug. 3 are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday we will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. We do not anticipate being open on Saturday.

The home is loaded with lots of great items and here is what you can expect to see if you are one of the first to arrive at the start of the sale:

This sale has two beautiful modern Yamaha Organs. One is the model HC-2 and the other is a model HC-4. It appears that both are totally functioning and ready for the keyboard student in your house. Just imagine the space saved over a piano. This pair of organs are being sold individually and we are taking offers on these reasonably priced items.

In tools, we have a number of machinist tools and tool chests. Starrett tools and tool chests are available at this sale as we as other quality tools including a really nice set of Snap-On Box end wrenches. Down in the basement there are a number of plastic storage bins and totes for sale.

Corning Ware Visions cookware, Corelle Dinnerware, Ninja Food Processor, Stainless Flatware set, lots of kitchen Utensils, pots and pans including non-stick sets, lots of Power XL Food Saver bags and Power XL Food Saver pump unit, Temptation cookware, Pyrex Casserole dishes

Salt and Pepper shakers including Holt Howard, a few precious moments figurines, Avon Presidents club Porcelain Figurines, lots of Music Song Books, Cookbooks, and other books, Old Nylint Trucks, S-Gauge American Flyer Trains, Transformer, Buildings and other train set parts, Board Games, Welby Westminster Mantle Clock, Wade England Tea Figurines, Nice lot of Vintage Miller Studios chalkware Fish, Vintage two sided Halloween Decorations including Dracula, Werewolf, and more,

Electronics include AT&T cordless phone set, Stereo equipment, Portable Dyson Vacuum, Sharp Component Stereo, Jensen Stereo Phonograph, Haan wood Floor Care system, Blood Pressure Cuffs, Showtime Rotisserie Oven, Nesco 18Qt Roasting Oven, Power Air Fryer Oven, Panasonic Flat Panel TV, Sewing Machine, Panasonic Upright and canister vacuum cleaners, Technics 5 CD Changer

Lots of Avon and other Jewelry and we will be bringing in lots of gold and silver jewelry, luggage, Avon cosmetics unexpired, perfumes, crepe erase (not your old Avon Collectible bottles)

Clothing includes ladies shoes, clothing sizes mostly large and extra large with some 2x.

Furniture includes a beautiful etched glass cherry lighted curio with glass shelves, Rounded Glass Oak Curio, Bookshelves, La-Z-Boy matching recliner and sofa, full size adjustable bed, another Mid Century full size bed being sold complete with Matching MCM Dresser and Chest, headboard,foot board, and frame set to a single bed, Glass Top Hall Table, Beautiful Slag Glass table lamp, Vintage Formica top kitchen Table with Chairs, Jewelry Armoire and Jewelry Chests, several woodgrain storage cabinets, end tables, Computer Desk with Secretarial Return, old kneehole desk, cat scratching tower, Gun Cabinet,

Sewing Notions and thread, yarn.

Christmas Décor including a cat nativity scene, lots of Santa figurines, Snow Babies, lots of ornaments, pre-filled Tree, white Christmas tree for any season,

Canning jars just in time for the harvest along with a Sqeez-o-matic food processor perfect for tomato juice and applesauce making.

There is a really nice Proform Treadmill which is a 10MPH model that also goes up to 12% incline and is programmable. There is a Schwinn Recumbant belt resistance exercise bike and a Gazelle exercise machine.

Of course, we also have many box lots down in the basement. We hope you can come to this sale!

Browse a gallery of merchandise here:

To see all the photos, click here.

