What many Nittany Lion fans feared became reality today when head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry accepted a seven-year deal to coach at Notre Dame, according to several published reports.

Shrewsbury, an Indiana native, had his first head coaching job at the South Bend branch of Indiana University. (Notre Dame is also located in South Bend).

Penn State’s impressive run to the Big Ten Tournament title game and their first round upset of Texas A&M in the NCAA tournament had made Shrewsbury a hot commodity. It was rumored that Penn State made a large financial offer to keep the coach in Happy Valley, but apparently the opportunity to go home was the decided factor.

It is unclear who will coach Penn State in the 2023-24 season.

