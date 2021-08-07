Williamsport, Pa. - Little League World Series and art at Pennsylvania College of Technology become one.

The Gallery at Penn College recently said they will be having their 16th season of engaging art exhibits for the 2021-22 Academic Year, on the college campus.

Two displays of contemporary art begin the season: Michael Reedy’s “Into the Void,” exploring the timeless topic of the human body through mixed-media works, opens Aug. 13, and Jeanette May’s “Tech Vanitas,” featuring still life photographs highlighting the obsolescence of technology, begins Oct. 21.

Special exhibitions marking two 75th anniversaries are included in the lineup with “Golden Legacy: Original Art From 75 Years of Golden Books."

Plus, “A Diamond Anniversary: A Celebration of 75 Years of the Little League Baseball World Series.”

Both will be displayed in the new year.

Exhibits showcasing the talents of faculty and students will also be featured in Spring 2022 with “Journey and Transformation: The Careers of David Stabley & Keith Vanderlin,” “Architecture & Sustainable Design: Senior Capstone Projects,” and “Graphic Design 2022: Senior Portfolio Exhibition.”

Located on the third floor of Madigan Library, the gallery is open 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. (The gallery is closed on weekends.) Prior to visiting, guests should view the college’s Continuity of Operations page for current guidelines related to the pandemic.

Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public.

Serving as an educational resource for Penn College students and a cultural asset to the community, The Gallery at Penn College is dedicated to promoting art appreciation through exhibitions of contemporary art.

Currently, the 2021-22 season schedule is:

Michael Reedy’s “Into the Void,” Aug. 13 to Oct. 8; reception 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 26.

Jeanette May’s “Tech Vanitas,” Oct. 21 to Nov. 23; reception 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 28.

“Golden Legacy: Original Art From 75 Years of Golden Books,” Jan. 19 to March 30.

“Journey and Transformation: The Careers of David Stabley & Keith Vanderlin,” March 15 to May 6 in the gallery lobby; reception 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 24.

“Architecture & Sustainable Design: Senior Capstone Projects,” April 8-15; reception 4 to 6 p.m., April 8.

“Graphic Design 2022: Senior Portfolio Exhibition,” April 26 to May 6; reception 4 to 6 p.m., April 29.

“A Diamond Anniversary: A Celebration of 75 years of the Little League Baseball World Series,” June 7 to Aug. 25.

For more about The Gallery at Penn College, email gallery@pct.edu, or call (570) 320-2445.



