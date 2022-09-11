ROTC.jpg

Kurt M. Maly, of Effort, and Megan Nosker, of DuBois, were commissioned as second lieutenants during an Army ROTC ceremony at Pennsylvania College of Technology. From left are: Lt. Col. John Acosta, officiating officer for the ceremony and professor of military science for Bald Eagle Battalion at Lock Haven University; Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management and associate provost; Nosker; President Michael J. Reed; and Maly.

 Larry D. Kauffman, Penn College

Williamsport,. Pa. — Four years of arduous training and rigorous study culminated in a recent commissioning ceremony for two Army ROTC cadets at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Kurt M. Maly, of Effort, and Megan Nosker, of DuBois, were commissioned as second lieutenants during an on-campus ceremony. The cadets committed to four years of active duty or eight years in the Army Reserve or National  Guard.

“We couldn’t be prouder of these newly commissioned officers and their devotion to our nation,” said Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management and associate provost at Penn College. “They embody the best attributes of their generation. Their selfless dedication to protecting our freedoms is truly inspiring.”

Maly earned a bachelor’s degree in automation engineering technology: mechatronics. He was selected to active duty in the Engineer Corps. Maly will attend the engineer officer basic course at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri this fall.

Nosker attained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology. She will enter the Army Reserve in the Engineer Corps. Nosker has been assigned to the 420th Engineer Company, stationed in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

The Penn College Army ROTC program is part of the Bald Eagle Battalion, headquartered at Lock Haven University. Other members of the battalion are Lycoming College and Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.

Lt. Col. John Acosta, professor of military science for the battalion, served as the officiating officer for the commissioning ceremony.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.