Williamsport,. Pa. — Four years of arduous training and rigorous study culminated in a recent commissioning ceremony for two Army ROTC cadets at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Kurt M. Maly, of Effort, and Megan Nosker, of DuBois, were commissioned as second lieutenants during an on-campus ceremony. The cadets committed to four years of active duty or eight years in the Army Reserve or National Guard.

“We couldn’t be prouder of these newly commissioned officers and their devotion to our nation,” said Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management and associate provost at Penn College. “They embody the best attributes of their generation. Their selfless dedication to protecting our freedoms is truly inspiring.”

Maly earned a bachelor’s degree in automation engineering technology: mechatronics. He was selected to active duty in the Engineer Corps. Maly will attend the engineer officer basic course at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri this fall.

Nosker attained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology. She will enter the Army Reserve in the Engineer Corps. Nosker has been assigned to the 420th Engineer Company, stationed in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

The Penn College Army ROTC program is part of the Bald Eagle Battalion, headquartered at Lock Haven University. Other members of the battalion are Lycoming College and Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.

Lt. Col. John Acosta, professor of military science for the battalion, served as the officiating officer for the commissioning ceremony.

